Advertise
KOLD Share The Joy
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Advertisement

Sheriff’s department offering free Rape Aggression Defense course

By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 4:58 PM MST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Pima County Sheriff’s Department is offering a free Rape Aggression Defense (R.A.D.) course.

The course is a two-part class, and participants must attend both classes. The first class will be held Saturday, Jan. 29, and the second class will be the following Saturday, on Feb. 5.

To register, go to www.pimasheriff.org/services/rad and submit the online form. Once that has been received, a R.A.D coordinator will be in contact with the time and location of the class.

R.A.D. Systems was established in 1989 to teach and empower women ages 12 and older to fight against sexual assaults and attacks.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - This July 17, 2017 file photo shows a Netflix logo on an iPhone in Philadelphia.
Netflix raising prices for customers in US and Canada
Man charged with leaving scene of fatal collision
Moss Orion Worthington is facing several sex crime charges in connection with incidents with...
Man facing sex crime charges in connection with two teens released from Pima County Jail on bond
TPD investigating collision near 22nd Street, Craycroft
Authorities investigating fire at Tucson Country Day School
Authorities investigating fire at Tucson Country Day School

Latest News

No injuries were reported, but two people were displaced by this fire in Vail on Sunday night,...
Two people displaced by fire in Vail
Los Desconocidos: The Migrant Quilt Project on display in Tucson
Los Desconocidos: The Migrant Quilt Project on display in Tucson
Family to hold fundraiser, raise money for southern Arizona children’s medical needs
Arizona Heart & Sol
ARIZONA’S HEART AND SOL: Tucson woman visiting Vegas returns woman’s wallet