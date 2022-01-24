Sheriff’s department offering free Rape Aggression Defense course

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Pima County Sheriff’s Department is offering a free Rape Aggression Defense (R.A.D.) course.

The course is a two-part class, and participants must attend both classes. The first class will be held Saturday, Jan. 29, and the second class will be the following Saturday, on Feb. 5.

To register, go to www.pimasheriff.org/services/rad and submit the online form. Once that has been received, a R.A.D coordinator will be in contact with the time and location of the class.

R.A.D. Systems was established in 1989 to teach and empower women ages 12 and older to fight against sexual assaults and attacks.

