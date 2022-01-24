Advertise
Tennessee deputy found shot to death inside burning home, sheriff’s office says

Savanna Puckett was found shot inside her burning home.
Savanna Puckett was found shot inside her burning home.(Robertson County Sheriff's Office)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 6:55 AM MST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. (Gray News) – Authorities are investigating the death of a patrol deputy who was found shot inside her burning home.

According to the Robertson County Sheriff’s Office, 22-year-old Savanna Puckett did not report to her assigned shift for roll call Sunday evening.

A deputy went to her home around 5 p.m. and saw it was engulfed in flames.

Firefighters found Puckett shot inside the home. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Words cannot express the sadness and grief that Savanna’s family and her Sheriff’s Office family are facing right now. This is a tragedy that we are processing minute by minute. Please keep Savanna, her family and the Sheriff’s Office in your thoughts and prayers,” Sheriff Michael Van Dyke wrote in a statement.

Puckett had been with the sheriff’s office for four years.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is handling this case.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

