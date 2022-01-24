Advertise
TPD investigating collision near 22nd Street, Craycroft

(Tucson Police Department)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jan. 23, 2022 at 5:55 PM MST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are investigating a serious-injury collision involving a vehicle and a motorcycle on Sunday, Jan. 23.

Officials say the intersection at East 22nd Street and South Craycroft Road is shut down while the investigation continues.

Drivers are advised to find an alternate route.

This is a developing story. Stay with KOLD News 13 for updates.

