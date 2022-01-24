Two people displaced by fire in Vail

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Two people were displaced by a fire that destroyed their trailer in Vail on Sunday night, Jan. 23.

RVFD extinguished a large trailer fire last night off the I-10 Frontage Rd, east of Colossal Cave Rd in Vail. Engine 292 was first on scene and found heavy smoke & flames coming from the trailer. @TucsonFireDept Engine 19 was called to assist. pic.twitter.com/uGUmCrtPeP — Rincon Valley Fire (@RinconFire) January 24, 2022

According to the Rincon Valley Fire District, the fire was located off the I-10 frontage road east of Colossal Cave Road.

Crews used a defensive strategy and prevented the fire from spreading into the desert, saving a nearby trailer.

The two residents are being assisted by the American Red Cross.

No injuries were reported, and the cause is under investigation.

Tucson Fire Department also responded to help fight the fire.

