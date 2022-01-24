Two people displaced by fire in Vail
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 7:47 AM MST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Two people were displaced by a fire that destroyed their trailer in Vail on Sunday night, Jan. 23.
According to the Rincon Valley Fire District, the fire was located off the I-10 frontage road east of Colossal Cave Road.
Crews used a defensive strategy and prevented the fire from spreading into the desert, saving a nearby trailer.
The two residents are being assisted by the American Red Cross.
No injuries were reported, and the cause is under investigation.
Tucson Fire Department also responded to help fight the fire.
Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.