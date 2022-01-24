UA men’s basketball game at Arizona State rescheduled for Feb. 7

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Pac-12 Conference announced on Monday, Jan. 24, that the previously postponed game between Arizona and Arizona State from Jan. 8 has been rescheduled for Monday, Feb. 7 in Tempe. The game will start at 7 p.m. on FS1.

The Wildcats will host Arizona State Saturday, Jan. 29 at 12:30 p.m. on CBS.

A total of 17 Pac-12 games have been postponed to date. Seven have yet to be rescheduled. One of those is Arizona’s game at USC, which was originally scheduled for Jan. 2.

Per adjusted basketball administration policies announced last month, the Pac-12 will work with programs to reschedule games or they may be declared no contests.

