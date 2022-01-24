UArizona women’s basketball game postponed

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Friday’s basketball game between the University of Arizona and California women’s teams has been postponed, officials announced on Monday, Jan. 24.

The game will be rescheduled due to health protocols within California’s program.

The Wildcats plan to work with Pac-12 and California’s program to set a new date for the game.

