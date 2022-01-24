Advertise
KOLD Share The Joy
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Advertisement

UArizona women’s basketball game postponed

By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 3:25 PM MST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Friday’s basketball game between the University of Arizona and California women’s teams has been postponed, officials announced on Monday, Jan. 24.

The game will be rescheduled due to health protocols within California’s program.

The Wildcats plan to work with Pac-12 and California’s program to set a new date for the game.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - This July 17, 2017 file photo shows a Netflix logo on an iPhone in Philadelphia.
Netflix raising prices for customers in US and Canada
Man charged with leaving scene of fatal collision
Moss Orion Worthington is facing several sex crime charges in connection with incidents with...
Man facing sex crime charges in connection with two teens released from Pima County Jail on bond
TPD investigating collision near 22nd Street, Craycroft
Authorities investigating fire at Tucson Country Day School
Authorities investigating fire at Tucson Country Day School

Latest News

He remains optimistic after recovering from COVID-19 for a second time.
Man who got double lung transplant survives COVID for 2nd time
Center for Covid Control announced it will pause operations at all of its locations as it works...
Tucson COVID testing site to remain closed ‘until further notice’
Thousands of teachers absent across Pima County due to COVID-19
Thousands of teachers absent across Pima County due to COVID-19
FACT FINDERS: The importance of T cells in the fight against COVID