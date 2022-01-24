Advertise
UPDATE: Man arrested after body found near First Avenue, Wetmore

Daniel Noel Rodriguez, 23, is facing a charge of second-degree murder in the Jan. 21 death of...
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 2:33 PM MST|Updated: Apr. 4, 2022 at 12:12 PM MST
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man has been arrested after a body was found near First Avenue and Wetmore in Tucson on Friday, Jan. 21.

The Tucson Police Department said Rafael Martinez, 48, was found dead in a common area of an apartment complex in the 800 block of East Wetmore.

On Thursday, Jan. 27, Daniel Noel Rodriguez was arrested in connection with the incident. The 23-year-old Rodriguez is facing a charge of second-degree murder and is being held on a $500,000 bond.

It was the second homicide investigation in Tucson in less than 12 hours.

Late Thursday, two people were shot at an apartment complex near Irvington and South Park. In that incident, one person died.

