Advertise
KOLD Share The Joy
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Advertisement

Elton John’s tour dates postponed after he tests positive for COVID-19

Elton John performs during the "Farewell Yellow Brick Road" tour on Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022,...
Elton John performs during the "Farewell Yellow Brick Road" tour on Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, in New Orleans. John has tested positive for COVID-19 and is reportedly experiencing mild symptoms.(AP Photo/Derick Hingle)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 11:15 AM MST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Elton John has postponed two dates on his “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” tour in Dallas Tuesday and Wednesday after testing positive for COVID-19, the American Airlines Center in Dallas reported.

The venue said John, who has been vaccinated and boosted, is experiencing mild symptoms and should be able to resume his farewell tour soon.

The shows in Dallas will be rescheduled, and fans should hold on to their tickets.

Elton John’s farewell tour is set to conclude in 2023 in Australia, his website said, after a tour spanning continents and years.

His farewell tour was launched in 2018 but was delayed in 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic struck.

The Dallas Morning News said the Dallas tour dates had been previously postponed in 2020.

John said he is retiring after the farewell tour to “dedicate more time to raising my children.”

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Arizona Department of Corrections said Michael Walton was found dead in his cell in Tucson...
Inmate dead of apparent suicide at Tucson prison
President Joe Biden responds to reporters' questions during a meeting on efforts to lower...
Biden answers inflation question by calling Fox News reporter vulgarity
Pima County inmate dead after medical episode
A man was found dead at an apartment complex early Friday, Jan. 21.
UPDATE: Police identify man found dead near First Avenue and Wetmore
Some Banner urgent cares temporarily close across Arizona

Latest News

A shopper wears a face mask and he walks past a store displaying a hiring sign in Wheeling,...
LOOKING FOR WORK? These companies are hiring in southern Arizona
Alyssa Leonor Salcido
Phoenix woman arrested after doing drugs with 5-year-old daughter in car, police say
Neglected dogs are seen in a cage during an animal rescue by The Humane Society of The United...
Nearly 40 dogs in cages rescued from Texas property, water bowls frozen over
Neglected dogs are seen in a cage during an animal rescue by The Humane Society of The United...
Nearly 40 dogs in cages rescued from Texas property, water bowls frozen over