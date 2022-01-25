FIRST ALERT FORECAST: chilly nights followed by mild afternoons!
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 6:18 AM MST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Cool with a drying trend to start the week as mornings remain chilly. High pressure will bring a warming trend the second half of the week into next weekend. Next week we could see some changes, including some moisture. Stay tuned!
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 60s.
TONIGHT: Clear skies with lows in the mid 30s.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 60s.
THURSDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 60s.
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 60s. Breezy.
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 70s. Breezy.
SUNDAY: Partly sunny with highs in the low 70s.
MONDAY: Partly sunny with highs in the low 70s.
