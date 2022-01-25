FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Kicking off a drying trend
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 10:17 PM MST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Cool with a drying trend to start the week as mornings remain chilly. High pressure will bring a warming trend the second half of the week into next weekend.
TONIGHT: Clear skies with lows in the mid 30s.
TUESDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 60s.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 60s.
THURSDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 60s.
FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 70s. Breezy.
SATURDAY: Partly sunny with highs in the mid 70s. Breezy.
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 60s.
MONDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 70s.
