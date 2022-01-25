Pedestrian dies following early morning crash near Irvington, Campbell

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man died after getting hit by a vehicle in Tucson early Monday, Jan. 24.

The Tucson Police Department said it happened near East Irvington Road and South Campbell Avenue around 6 a.m.

The pedestrian was transported to a local hospital, where he died. The TPD said his name is being withheld until his family is contacted.

The pedestrian was not in a crosswalk when he was hit, according to the TPD. The driver of the vehicle that hit the man stayed on the scene and cooperated with the investigation.

According to the TPD, the driver was not impaired.

No citations or charges have been issued.

