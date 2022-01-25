Advertise
Phoenix woman arrested after doing drugs with 5-year-old daughter in car, police say

Alyssa Leonor Salcido
Alyssa Leonor Salcido(Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)
By Arizona's Family Digital News staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 11:21 AM MST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Phoenix woman was arrested after police said she was doing drugs while her 5-year-old daughter was in the back seat of her car on Saturday evening, Jan. 22. Police arrested 26-year-old Alyssa Leonor Salcido just after 5:30 p.m. in a motel parking lot near Interstate 17 and McDowell Road.

According to court documents, an officer saw Salcido in the parking lot when she pulled the narcotics out of her purse while the little girl was in the car. Officers told Salcido to get out of the car, and when Salcido got out, she tried to get rid of the drugs.

Police searched Salcido’s car and found more pills in the car, according to court paperwork. Salcido told officers she was going to meet her boyfriend at a motel in the area to pick up drugs. According to court documents, she then admitted to officers that she was smoking in the car despite her daughter being in the back seat. Police say she also admitted to not having the little girl in a car seat. Salcido was booked on one count of child abuse.

