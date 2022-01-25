Advertise
KOLD Share The Joy
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Advertisement

Pima County inmate dead after medical episode

(KOLD)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 5:04 PM MST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Pima County jail inmate is dead after, authorities say, he suffered from a medical episode earlier this month.

According to a news release from the county, 24-year-old Pedro Xavier Martinez Palacios notified jail staff he needed medical help on Jan. 10.

The inmate was then taken to the jail’s medical unit, where they determined he needed to be taken to a nearby hospital, where he died four days later.

Authorities say they found no signs or foul play or suspicious circumstances.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - This July 17, 2017 file photo shows a Netflix logo on an iPhone in Philadelphia.
Netflix raising prices for customers in US and Canada
Man charged with leaving scene of fatal collision
Moss Orion Worthington is facing several sex crime charges in connection with incidents with...
Man facing sex crime charges in connection with two teens released from Pima County Jail on bond
TPD investigating collision near 22nd Street, Craycroft
Authorities investigating fire at Tucson Country Day School
Authorities investigating fire at Tucson Country Day School

Latest News

Sheriff’s department offering free Rape Aggression Defense course
Members of Ukraine's Territorial Defense Forces, volunteer military units of the Armed Forces,...
US puts 8,500 troops on heightened alert amid Russia tension
This combination of photos provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota on...
Defense: Chauvin called ‘all of the shots’ when Floyd killed
The Arizona Department of Corrections said Michael Walton was found dead in his cell in Tucson...
Inmate dead of apparent suicide at Tucson prison