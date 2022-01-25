Pima County inmate dead after medical episode

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Pima County jail inmate is dead after, authorities say, he suffered from a medical episode earlier this month.

According to a news release from the county, 24-year-old Pedro Xavier Martinez Palacios notified jail staff he needed medical help on Jan. 10.

The inmate was then taken to the jail’s medical unit, where they determined he needed to be taken to a nearby hospital, where he died four days later.

Authorities say they found no signs or foul play or suspicious circumstances.

