Some Banner urgent cares temporarily close across Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Due to the COVID omicron surge, Banner Health is now having to temporarily close some urgent care facilities.

Banner Health’s Chief Operating Officer Dr. Marjorie Bessel said on any given day right now a number of their urgent cares across Arizona are having to close their doors. She stressed this is just temporary due to a staffing issue they are trying to work through.

”Our staff despite being vaccinated are also exposed to that high virus circulating in the communities where they live. Our urgent care closures are a direct result of our staff and the number of staff who are currently unable to come to work,” said Dr. Bessel.

So, she advises you to double check online to make sure the urgent care you would like to go to is open. Another option is to schedule a telehealth appointment.

Here are some helpful links:

Dr. Bessel also noted as the peak of the omicron surge subsides, they expect to be able to open more urgent cares. Since COVID hospitalizations lag by a week or two in comparison with overall cases, she says forecasting models predict hospitalizations will peak in mid-February.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.