Advertise
KOLD Share The Joy
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Advertisement

Some Banner urgent cares temporarily close across Arizona

By Wendi Redman
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 8:11 PM MST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Due to the COVID omicron surge, Banner Health is now having to temporarily close some urgent care facilities.

Banner Health’s Chief Operating Officer Dr. Marjorie Bessel said on any given day right now a number of their urgent cares across Arizona are having to close their doors. She stressed this is just temporary due to a staffing issue they are trying to work through.

”Our staff despite being vaccinated are also exposed to that high virus circulating in the communities where they live. Our urgent care closures are a direct result of our staff and the number of staff who are currently unable to come to work,” said Dr. Bessel.

So, she advises you to double check online to make sure the urgent care you would like to go to is open. Another option is to schedule a telehealth appointment.

Here are some helpful links:

Dr. Bessel also noted as the peak of the omicron surge subsides, they expect to be able to open more urgent cares. Since COVID hospitalizations lag by a week or two in comparison with overall cases, she says forecasting models predict hospitalizations will peak in mid-February.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - This July 17, 2017 file photo shows a Netflix logo on an iPhone in Philadelphia.
Netflix raising prices for customers in US and Canada
Man charged with leaving scene of fatal collision
TPD investigating collision near 22nd Street, Craycroft
Moss Orion Worthington is facing several sex crime charges in connection with incidents with...
Man facing sex crime charges in connection with two teens released from Pima County Jail on bond
Authorities investigating fire at Tucson Country Day School
Authorities investigating fire at Tucson Country Day School

Latest News

Banner Health urgent care closures
Banner Health urgent care closures
UArizona women’s basketball game postponed
He remains optimistic after recovering from COVID-19 for a second time.
Man who got double lung transplant survives COVID for 2nd time
Center for Covid Control announced it will pause operations at all of its locations as it works...
Tucson COVID testing site to remain closed ‘until further notice’