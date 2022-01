TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are on the north side as, they say, a person has barricaded themselves.

According to officers, the incident is taking place in the 100 block of West Roger Road.

Traffic will be restricted on Roger Road from North Stone Avenue to North Oracle Road.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.