Tucson Country Day School vandalism investigated as arson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - At a time when schools are already facing unprecedented hardships, one Tucson school has a new crisis. An arson investigation is underway after Tucson Country Day School was vandalized and vans at the school were set on fire Saturday night. The fire destroyed four school vans and damaged part of the kitchen area.

“It’s home. Imagine having your home vandalized and things ruined. It kind of hit you where it hurts,” said Mr. Jordan Krause, the principal at Tucson Country Day School.

The school has worked to paint over the graffiti that was found on many of the buildings. Mr. Krause said they don’t know who is responsible.

“We’re not fearful of anything that is to come,” he said. “Our job is to rally our kids and our staff together everyday.”

The police estimate the damage to cost more than $30,000. Parents said they’re just thankful the vandalism wasn’t worse.

“Definitely could have been a lot more loss if any of the buildings or tree lines had caught fire,” said parent Erin Stockellburg. “We’re grateful that that didn’t happen.”

The police haven’t released any information about potential suspects.

“My heart goes out to the individual who thought they needed to do this. I would hope anyone who is watching this. Parents listen to your kids. We all have gone through a lot in the last year year and a half,” Mr. Krause said.

On the flip side, he said the incident shined a light on the good in the community as staff and families have worked together to clean up the school.

“The moment I informed parents and staff about what happened, my email inbox became flooded with what can we do, how can we help? It was a beautiful thing.” he said.

A GoFundMe page was set up to support Tucson Country Day School. You can find a link to donate, here . For now the school is renting vans to get students to their sporting events.

