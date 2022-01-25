Advertise
KOLD Share The Joy
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Advertisement

Vandals strike Kellond Elementary School

Tucson police are investigating vandalism at Kellond Elementary School Tuesday, Jan. 25.
Tucson police are investigating vandalism at Kellond Elementary School Tuesday, Jan. 25.(KOLD News 13)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 8:47 AM MST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are investigating an act of vandalism at a Tucson Unified School District elementary school Tuesday, Jan. 25.

According to police, vandals broke several windows at Kellond Elementary School, 6606 E. Lehigh Drive, near Broadway Boulevard and Wilmot Road, early Tuesday morning.

The school will be closed Tuesday while the campus is cleaned up. Principal Brenda Meneguin sent the following letter to parents:

Good morning Kellond Families

I hope you are well.

Our school will be closed today due to vandalism to our campus last night.

Unfortunately, many windows were damaged and some classrooms are in disarray, so we will be taking the day to clean up to ensure we are ready to welcome everyone back to a safe campus tomorrow.

If you have any information regarding this crime, please report it to the Tucson Police department or TUSD School Safety at 520-584-7676.

Thank you for your understanding.

I look forward to seeing you tomorrow.

Brenda Meneguin

Principal, Kellond Elementary

Police said no suspects are in custody.

This is the second incident of school vandalism this week. An arson investigation is underway after vandals caused more than $30,000 in damage at Tucson Country Day School on Saturday night, Jan. 22.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Arizona Department of Corrections said Michael Walton was found dead in his cell in Tucson...
Inmate dead of apparent suicide at Tucson prison
President Joe Biden responds to reporters' questions during a meeting on efforts to lower...
Biden answers inflation question by calling Fox News reporter vulgarity
A man was found dead at an apartment complex early Friday, Jan. 21.
UPDATE: Police identify man found dead near First Avenue and Wetmore
Pima County inmate dead after medical episode
Authorities investigating fire at Tucson Country Day School
Authorities investigating fire at Tucson Country Day School

Latest News

FILE - This image provided by Jeopardy Productions, Inc. shows game show champion Amy Schneider...
‘Jeopardy!’ champ Amy Schneider owns show’s second-longest winning streak
Pfizer and its partner BioNTech announced the study on Tuesday.
Pfizer opens study of COVID shots updated to match omicron
In a message to the school district, Superintendent Michael E. Sharrow argued against the...
Superintendent debunks claims of litter boxes in schools for students ‘who identify as cats’
Tucson police say Leon Ramon was booked into the Pima County Jail Monday, Jan. 24.
Man facing charges after barricade situation on Roger Road