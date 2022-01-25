Vandals strike Kellond Elementary School

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are investigating an act of vandalism at a Tucson Unified School District elementary school Tuesday, Jan. 25.

According to police, vandals broke several windows at Kellond Elementary School, 6606 E. Lehigh Drive, near Broadway Boulevard and Wilmot Road, early Tuesday morning.

The school will be closed Tuesday while the campus is cleaned up. Principal Brenda Meneguin sent the following letter to parents:

Good morning Kellond Families

I hope you are well.

Our school will be closed today due to vandalism to our campus last night.

Unfortunately, many windows were damaged and some classrooms are in disarray, so we will be taking the day to clean up to ensure we are ready to welcome everyone back to a safe campus tomorrow.

If you have any information regarding this crime, please report it to the Tucson Police department or TUSD School Safety at 520-584-7676.

Thank you for your understanding.

I look forward to seeing you tomorrow.

Brenda Meneguin

Principal, Kellond Elementary

Police said no suspects are in custody.

This is the second incident of school vandalism this week. An arson investigation is underway after vandals caused more than $30,000 in damage at Tucson Country Day School on Saturday night, Jan. 22.

