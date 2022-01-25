WATCH: TFD video shows why you should stay away from a fire scene

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A video of Tucson firefighters responding to a trailer fire last week highlights the reasons why you should steer clear of a fire scene, even after it’s been controlled.

In the video, firefighters can be seen cleaning up after putting out a fire at a mobile home when something inside explodes, sending several pieces of debris flying.

Firefighters say it was an empty pressure cooker in a cabinet.

Luckily, they said, firefighters wear protective gear at all times while on a scene and no one was hurt.

