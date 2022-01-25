Advertise
Woman stabbed at Tucson apartment complex

(Source: Gray News)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 2:47 PM MST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A woman was stabbed at an apartment complex on Tucson’s east side Tuesday, Jan. 25.

The Tucson Police Department said it happened at Sycamore Creek, a complex near North Wilmot Road and East Pima Street.

The woman was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.

The TPD said one person was taken into custody.

