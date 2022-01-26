Advertise
2 stabbed at Atlanta-area high school; 3 students in custody, school system says

Two students were stabbed in an incident at an Atlanta-area high school Wednesday.
By Mariya Murrow
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 11:10 AM MST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ATLANTA (WGCL/Gray News) - Two people have been rushed to the hospital after they were reportedly stabbed at Benjamin Banneker High School in Fulton County.

Fulton County Schools said the students sustained non-life-threatening injuries, WGCL reported.

It happened just after 9 a.m. Wednesday at the high school.

Union City police are investigating the stabbing.

Three students have been taken into custody, according to the school system.

