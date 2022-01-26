Authorities looking for vulnerable, missing man

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Pima County sheriff’s deputies are asking for help finding a 76-year-old man who was last seen in Green Valley on Tuesday, Jan. 25.

According to deputies, Ruel Hardy left the 100 block of East La Espina around 8 a.m. He was last seen wearing a tan jacket and dark jeans.

Authorities described Hardy as having gray hair and green eyes, standing at 5′4″ and weighing about 140 pounds.

Anyone who sees Hardy or has information on his whereabouts is urged to call 911.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.