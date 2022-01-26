Convicted sex offender who hid in desert facing 25 years in prison

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - According to Pinal County officials, a man is facing 25 years in prison for sex crimes after he hid in the desert for 107 days.

David Whitaker, 42, was reported to the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office for having sexual contact with a 13-year-old girl on November 28, 2020. While deputies were going to the Whitaker’s home, officials said he left the residence and walked into the desert armed with a handgun.

Whitaker was found and arrested on March 15, 2021 with the help of DPS troopers. Officials said Whitaker was found living in a shack he had built, and survived by catching fish of a nearby canal.

On January 19, 2022, Whitaker agreed to a plea deal and was sentenced to 25 years in prison with 310 days credit for time served.

