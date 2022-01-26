Advertise
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cold mornings followed by pleasant afternoons

KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 5, 2022
By Jaclyn Selesky
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 2:44 PM MST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -Dry weather will continue through the weekend with temperatures warming up late this week into this weekend. Periods of breezy winds can be expected with stronger winds possible Friday morning and afternoon! Next week could be interesting as a system looks to move in and bring us our next slim chance of moisture. We’re watching it closely!

TONIGHT: Few clouds with lows in the mid 30s.

THURSDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 60s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 60s. Gusty winds.

SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 70s. Breezy.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 70s.

MONDAY: Partly sunny with highs in the upper 60s.

TUESDAY: 10% rain chance. Partly sunny with highs in the mid 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper-50s.

