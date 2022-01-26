FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A warming trend in the works

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Dry weather will continue through the weekend with temps warming up late this week into this weekend. Periods of breezy winds can be expected with stronger winds possible Friday morning and afternoon.

TONIGHT: Clear skies with lows in the mid 30s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 60s.

THURSDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 60s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 60s. Breezy.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 70s. Breezy.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny with highs in the low 70s.

MONDAY: Partly sunny with highs in the low 70s.

TUESDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 60s.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.