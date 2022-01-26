Advertise
KOLD Share The Joy
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Advertisement

Man sought in fatal shooting of Houston-area deputy arrested

Houston police said on Twitter that Oscar Rosales was taken into custody by Mexican law...
Houston police said on Twitter that Oscar Rosales was taken into custody by Mexican law enforcement early Wednesday morning.(Gray News, file)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 3:00 PM MST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) — Authorities say a 51-year-old man who had been on the run after being accused of fatally shooting a Houston-area deputy during a traffic stop this past weekend has been arrested in Mexico.

Houston police said on Twitter that Oscar Rosales was taken into custody by Mexican law enforcement early Wednesday morning.

The U.S. Marshals Service says Rosales was found in Ciudad Acuña, Mexico, located across the U.S.-Mexico border from Del Rio, Texas. Harris County Precinct 5 Cpl.

Charles Galloway was shot and killed around 12:45 a.m. Sunday after pulling over a Toyota Avalon. Prosecutors have filed a charge of capital murder against Rosales.

Police say they’re working to return Rosales to Houston.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The booms have been described like an earthquake but don’t register as one on the seismometer...
More mysterious rumbles reported in Tucson area
Tucson police are investigating vandalism at Kellond Elementary School Tuesday, Jan. 25.
UPDATE: Arrests made in fire and vandalism at Tucson elementary school
Woman stabbed at Tucson apartment complex
The Arizona Department of Corrections said Michael Walton was found dead in his cell in Tucson...
Inmate dead of apparent suicide at Tucson prison
City threatens to quit RTA leaving its future in doubt

Latest News

In this Sunday, April 11, 2021, file photo, Britain's Prince Andrew speaks. during a television...
Prince Andrew renews attempt to get Giuffre suit dismissed
This image shows the logo for the U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.
Medicare posts key nursing home staffing info for consumers
Sioux Falls police officer makes Door Dash delivery
WATCH: Police officer goes viral for dropping off Door Dash order after arresting delivery driver
FILE - Rioters face off with police at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington.
QAnon follower who attacked police at Capitol gets prison