Sheriff’s office: Hiker killed in fall while taking photo

Superstition Mountains. The Flatiron is in the background on the right. (Source:...
Superstition Mountains. The Flatiron is in the background on the right. (Source: azstateparks.com)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 1:25 PM MST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
APACHE JUNCTION, Ariz. (AP) - Authorities say a hiker camping on a peak in the Superstition Mountains east of Phoenix was found dead after falling hundreds of feet.

The Pinal County Sheriff’s Office said the body of 21-year-old Richard Jacobson was recovered after a hiking companion called 911 at approximately 12:45 a.m. Monday, Jan. 24.

Jacobson had apparently slipped while taking a photo.

The office said Jacobson’s body was found nearly 700 feet below where the hikers were camping on top of Flatiron near Lost Dutchman State Park.

An Arizona Department of Public Safety helicopter helped recover Jacobson’s body.

No additional information was released.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

