Silver Alert issued for missing Yuma man

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - State troopers are asking for the public to be on the lookout for a Yuma man reported missing Wednesday, Jan. 26.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety says 76-year-old Formerio Rodriguez, who suffers from dementia, was last seen Tuesday night, Jan. 25. He was driving a red 2016 Nissan Frontier with Arizona plate BSM5601 in Yuma, Arizona.

Rodriguez is described as Hispanic or Latino, 5 feet, 7 inches tall, 200 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a brown sweater, tan shirt and brown pants.

Anyone who sees Rodriguez or his vehicle is asked to call Yuma police at (928) 783-4421.

