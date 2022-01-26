Advertise
KOLD Share The Joy
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Advertisement

Silver Alert issued for missing Yuma man

Formerio Rodriguez
Formerio Rodriguez(Arizona Department of Public Safety)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 7:47 AM MST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - State troopers are asking for the public to be on the lookout for a Yuma man reported missing Wednesday, Jan. 26.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety says 76-year-old Formerio Rodriguez, who suffers from dementia, was last seen Tuesday night, Jan. 25. He was driving a red 2016 Nissan Frontier with Arizona plate BSM5601 in Yuma, Arizona.

Rodriguez is described as Hispanic or Latino, 5 feet, 7 inches tall, 200 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a brown sweater, tan shirt and brown pants.

Anyone who sees Rodriguez or his vehicle is asked to call Yuma police at (928) 783-4421.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The booms have been described like an earthquake but don’t register as one on the seismometer...
More mysterious rumbles reported in Tucson area
Tucson police are investigating vandalism at Kellond Elementary School Tuesday, Jan. 25.
UPDATE: Arrests made in fire and vandalism at Tucson elementary school
The Arizona Department of Corrections said Michael Walton was found dead in his cell in Tucson...
Inmate dead of apparent suicide at Tucson prison
Woman stabbed at Tucson apartment complex
City threatens to quit RTA leaving its future in doubt

Latest News

Here is a list of road closures in southern Arizona.
TRAFFIC: Where to watch for road work across Tucson, southern Arizona
The booms have been described like an earthquake but don’t register as one on the seismometer...
More mysterious rumbles reported in Tucson area
Farmers, ranchers, and horse rescues hit with rising hay prices
Farmers, ranchers, and horse rescues hit with rising hay prices
Sheriff’s department offering free Rape Aggression Defense course