Smoke from prescribed burn expected to be visible Saturday over Fort Huachuca

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Fort Huachuca in conjunction with the U.S. Forest Service and Arizona State Forestry will conduct a prescribed fire Saturday, Jan. 29, in Area Tango 2 just west of Garden Canyon Road behind Ranges 6 through 11.

Ignitions will start around 9 a.m. The block to be burned is 672 acres and smoke will be visible the majority of the day. Additional burning may continue on interior pockets on Sunday, Jan. 30, if necessary.

