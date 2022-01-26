Advertise
Smoke from prescribed burn expected to be visible Saturday over Fort Huachuca

Prescribed burn scheduled for Saturday at Fort Huachuca (Source: Public Affairs, Fort Huachuca)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 11:24 AM MST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Fort Huachuca in conjunction with the U.S. Forest Service and Arizona State Forestry will conduct a prescribed fire Saturday, Jan. 29, in Area Tango 2 just west of Garden Canyon Road behind Ranges 6 through 11.

Ignitions will start around 9 a.m. The block to be burned is 672 acres and smoke will be visible the majority of the day. Additional burning may continue on interior pockets on Sunday, Jan. 30, if necessary.

