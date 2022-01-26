State troopers seize 130 pounds of meth in traffic stop

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man and woman are facing drug trafficking charges after they were reportedly caught with 130 pounds of meth during a traffic stop on Friday, Jan. 21.

According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, a state trooper initiated a traffic stop on eastbound Interstate 40 in Flagstaff. During the stop, the trooper conducted a search of the vehicle and discovered the drugs concealed inside.

The driver, 21-year-old Marco Aguilar Castaneda, and the passenger, 23-year-old Alexis Moto Hernandez, were both booked into the Coconino County Jail on a charge of transportation of a dangerous drug for sale.

