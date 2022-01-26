Advertise
KOLD Share The Joy
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Advertisement

Three teens charged in 2021 robberies

Logan Martin and Kira Hodges were both recently charged after two robberies took place in...
Logan Martin and Kira Hodges were both recently charged after two robberies took place in February 2021. A third girl, who is under 18 years old, was also charged.(Sierra Vista Police Department)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 4:10 PM MST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Three teenagers are facing charges after, police say, they robbed two southern Arizona businesses that took place within a two-hour span last year.

Sierra Vista police recently arrested Logan Martin, 18, of Tucson; Kira Hodges, 18, of Vail and and a 17-year-old girl from Vail, who police suspect was the getaway driver. All three suspects were younger than 18 at the time of the robberies, but are being charged as adults.

Due to the 17-year-old girl’s current age, and her age at the time of the offense, KOLD is withholding her name.

Martin was arrested in December and Hodges and the 17-year-old girl were arrested earlier this month. All three face charges of robbery, armed robbery and aggravated robbery.

Officers say they responded to the first robbery shortly after 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 18, 2021 at the Circle K in Sierra Vista, where they determined a male and female had forced a clerk at knifepoint to open the register and give them the cash inside.

Around 7:30 a.m. that day, authorities said, a similar robbery took place at Benson Donuts in Benson.

Martin and Hodges were booked into the Cochise County Jail, where they remained on Wednesday, with bond set at $75,000. The 17-year-old girl was also booked into the jail, but was released on a $75,000 bond the day of her arrest..

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The booms have been described like an earthquake but don’t register as one on the seismometer...
More mysterious rumbles reported in Tucson area
Tucson police are investigating vandalism at Kellond Elementary School Tuesday, Jan. 25.
UPDATE: Arrests made in fire and vandalism at Tucson elementary school
Woman stabbed at Tucson apartment complex
The Arizona Department of Corrections said Michael Walton was found dead in his cell in Tucson...
Inmate dead of apparent suicide at Tucson prison
City threatens to quit RTA leaving its future in doubt

Latest News

FILE - Gov. Ned Lamont, left, talks with Jeanne Peters, 95, during a visit to The Reservoir...
Vaccine mandate to kick in for first wave of health workers
In this Sunday, April 11, 2021, file photo, Britain's Prince Andrew speaks. during a television...
Prince Andrew renews attempt to get Giuffre suit dismissed
FILE - Rioters face off with police at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington.
QAnon follower who attacked police at Capitol gets prison
FILE - In this April 23, 2021, file photo, Supreme Court Associate Justice Stephen Breyer sits...
Justice Breyer to retire, giving Biden first Supreme Court pick