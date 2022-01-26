Three teens charged in 2021 robberies

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Three teenagers are facing charges after, police say, they robbed two southern Arizona businesses that took place within a two-hour span last year.

Sierra Vista police recently arrested Logan Martin, 18, of Tucson; Kira Hodges, 18, of Vail and and a 17-year-old girl from Vail, who police suspect was the getaway driver. All three suspects were younger than 18 at the time of the robberies, but are being charged as adults.

Due to the 17-year-old girl’s current age, and her age at the time of the offense, KOLD is withholding her name.

Martin was arrested in December and Hodges and the 17-year-old girl were arrested earlier this month. All three face charges of robbery, armed robbery and aggravated robbery.

Officers say they responded to the first robbery shortly after 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 18, 2021 at the Circle K in Sierra Vista, where they determined a male and female had forced a clerk at knifepoint to open the register and give them the cash inside.

Around 7:30 a.m. that day, authorities said, a similar robbery took place at Benson Donuts in Benson.

Martin and Hodges were booked into the Cochise County Jail, where they remained on Wednesday, with bond set at $75,000. The 17-year-old girl was also booked into the jail, but was released on a $75,000 bond the day of her arrest..

