TPD looking for armed robbery suspects

(Tucson Police Department)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 12:55 PM MST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are asking the public for help in identifying two armed robbery suspects on Tucson’s east side.

According to officials, they both entered Family Dollar on 4443 East 22nd Street armed with a handgun and machete. The suspects assaulted employees and forced them to open the register.

Anyone with information is asked to call 88-CRIME.

