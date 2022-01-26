TPD looking for armed robbery suspects

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are asking the public for help in identifying two armed robbery suspects on Tucson’s east side.

According to officials, they both entered Family Dollar on 4443 East 22nd Street armed with a handgun and machete. The suspects assaulted employees and forced them to open the register.

Anyone with information is asked to call 88-CRIME.

Do you recognize these suspects? They both entered Family Dollar (4443 E 22nd St) armed with a handgun and machete. The suspects assaulted and forced the employees to open the register. If you have any information please call 88-Crime, you can remain anonymous. pic.twitter.com/l7B97Z0CmY — TPD Robbery (@TPD_Robbery) January 26, 2022

