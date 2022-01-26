Advertise
Tucson’s Community Food Bank extending hours, returning to walk-in service

By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 2:57 PM MST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson’s Community Food Bank is extending its hours and returning to serving people in-person beginning Wednesday, Feb. 2.

The food bank will be open from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays for people to walk in and pick up emergency food. Masks will be required and COVID-19 precautions, including social distancing and increased sanitation procedures, will be followed.

The move marks an end to drive-thru food distribution, which began nearly two years ago with the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’re excited to serve our community in a face to face, walk-in manner again and we’re working hard to do this safely,” said Chief Program Officer Robert Ojeda. “Drive-thru food distribution worked for many months, yet it also limits our interactions with people.”

All resource centers of the Community Food Bank will be closed for inventory Tuesday, Feb. 1. The Community Food Bank in Tucson will begin the new extended hours and walk-in food distribution the following day, Wednesday, Feb. 2.

Community Food Bank resource centers in Nogales, Amado, Green Valley and Marana will continue their low-touch and/or drive thru food distribution. Hours for all locations can be found here.

