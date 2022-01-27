Advertise
ACTION DAY: Wind advisory issued for southeastern Arizona

KOLD First Alert Action Day
(KOLD News 13)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2021 at 5:37 PM MST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The KOLD First Alert Weather team has issued a First Alert Action Day Friday, Jan. 28, because of high winds in the forecast.

The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for Tucson eastward from Friday at 3 a.m. to 8 p.m. Winds from the east are expected to be 20-30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

Mountains could see gusts of 50 mph.

We would love to see your photos and video of the weather. Please stay safe, but share your shots by going to https://widgets.burst.com/m7l88954

Below is our forecast as of Thursday afternoon. You can get the most up-to-date information at www.kold.com/weather or in our weather app. Apple users should go HERE, and the Android version is available HERE.

THURSDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid-60s.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear with lows in the mid-30s.

FRIDAY: Wind advisory in place from 3 a.m. to 8 p.m. with winds up to 45 mph from the east. Mostly sunny with highs in the mid-60s.

SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 70s. Breezy.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 60s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 60s.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny with highs in the upper 60s. Breezy.

WEDNESDAY: 10% rain chance. Partly sunny with highs in the low 60s.

