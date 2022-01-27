Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Adult living community construction faces opposition

Proposed near Craycroft and East River Road
Construction for adult independent living facility proposed
Construction for adult independent living facility proposed(KOLD News 13)
By Jasmine Ramirez
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 5:43 PM MST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Construction of an active adult living community and a subdivision of 19 homes is being proposed southwest of Craycroft and East River Road in Tucson. The living community would comprise of two and three story buildings with a maximum of 200 units.

“An active adult community where people will be living, working, playing. They have a quad. It’s in close proximity to the loop and will have dining options,” said Tom Drzazgowski, the Planning and Zoning Commission Chief Code Inspector.

The project went before the Planning and Zoning Commission Wednesday morning. The commission voted against it 5-3, but the Pima County Board of Supervisors will make the ultimate decision.

Drzazgowski said the board will weigh the commission’s recommendation, input from neighbors and community members into their decision.

More than a dozen people voiced opposition to the project during the commission meeting with reasons including an increase in traffic, historic preservation and concerns for plants and wildlife.

“This is a confluence of Tanque Verde, the Pantano Wash and the Rillito Creek so it’s a really rich area,” said Carolyn Campbell, the executive director of the Coalition for Sonoran Desert Protection.

The project applicants said they’ve taken the wildlife into consideration and plan to triple the amount of vegetation. However, Campbell still says building the properties will do more harm than good.

“It’s actually not gonna work for wildlife. There are species of concern here on the property. It has been mapped by biologists for many, many years,” she said.

The earliest the project will go before the board of supervisors is six to eight weeks from now.

