Early 2022 Cologuard Classic Commitments released, includes UA alum Jim Furyk

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -The Cologuard Classic has announced some early player commitments for the 2022 golf tournament set to be played Feb. 25-27 at Omni Tucson National Resort’s Catalina Course.

Some of the standout commitments include University of Arizona alum and reigning PGA TOUR Champions Rookie of the Year Jim Furyk, 2021 Charles Schwab Cup winner and 2020 Cologuard Classic tournament champion Bernhard Langer, World Golf Hall of Fame member Ernie Els, Cologuard ambassador Jerry Kelly, defending tournament champion Kevin Sutherland and 2022 Mitsubishi Electric Championship winner Miguel Angel Jimenez.

The 2022 Cologuard Classic will feature a 78-player field competing for a $1.7 million purse with $255,000 and 255 Charles Schwab Cup points going to the winner. PGA TOUR Champions golfers have until Friday, Feb. 18 to commit to play in the Cologuard Classic.

To see the most updated Alpha Field List, click here .

