El Frontier mobile home park residents struggle with ongoing power outages

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Many who live in the El Frontier Manufactured Home Community, located on Flowing Wells Road near Wetmore Road, have been left in the dark. KOLD News 13 has learned part of the neighborhood is experiencing frequent power outages. Yet, residents say they are still waiting for answers.

Tenants claim the power problem started in September. While their rent has gone up, nearly a dozen people say their quality of life has gone down.

“We have been waiting for four months and nothing has been resolved,” Maria said.

Those we spoke with on Wednesday said the power goes out every couple weeks for few hours, sometimes up to a day.

“Our food was spoiled and the water dripping from the fridge damaged our flooring,” one woman said.

“I have my candles ready for when the power goes out,” said another woman, “because it just happens.”

We are told the outages mainly impact about 30 properties on the East side of the mobile home park.

A few believe it has something to do with a power pole that was damaged during a fire last fall. Generators have been trucked in ever since.

One man says he took his elderly mother to a hotel last year when their mobile home became too hot to bear. A teenager says their power was out on Thanksgiving and Christmas Eve, darkening what should have been a joyful time with family and friends.

“The property manager doesn’t do anything to give us our money back to replace the fridge that was ruined because of the power going in and out,” Maria said.

According to Maria, residents haven’t been told when the issue will be fixed.

“This is a very severe problem because it’s elderly people and kids,” said Maria. “We need electricity, they need to do something.”

KOLD News 13 reached out to the property manager for comment. We were directed to the regional manager and are currently awaiting her response. Meanwhile, Tucson Electric Power company is looking into the situation. A spokesperson says TEP will provide an update in the coming days.

