Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

FACT FINDER: Stealth omicron may not be so stealthy after all

By Wendi Redman
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 5:45 PM MST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A new sub-variant of omicron is now in Arizona. It is known as BA.2 but dubbed Stealth Omicron. People call it that because it seems to be harder to detect than omicron. So, why is that?

After asking some experts, it appears Stealth omicron, might not be so stealthy after all. Efrem Lim, a virologist from Arizona State University, says the reason why people are calling it stealth omicron is because there is a mutation that makes it difficult for certain tests to detect. However, he says these are older tests.

”At ASU, we’ve updated our tests which is now better and it does not evade these modern tests. So, if most labs are able to switch over to the newer tests, it’s really not going to be a problem and it will not be stealth,” said Lim.

He says with those newer tests, they were able to detect 29 cases of BA.2 in Arizona. He adds, the first case they sequenced was at the beginning of the month.

To track the variants detected in Arizona, click here.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The booms have been described like an earthquake but don’t register as one on the seismometer...
More mysterious rumbles reported in Tucson area
Tucson police are investigating vandalism at Kellond Elementary School Tuesday, Jan. 25.
UPDATE: Arrests made in fire and vandalism at Tucson elementary school
Woman stabbed at Tucson apartment complex
The Arizona Department of Corrections said Michael Walton was found dead in his cell in Tucson...
Inmate dead of apparent suicide at Tucson prison
City threatens to quit RTA leaving its future in doubt

Latest News

Fact finders: Stealth omicron?
Fact finders: Stealth omicron?
FILE - In this April 23, 2021, file photo, Supreme Court Associate Justice Stephen Breyer sits...
Justice Breyer to retire, giving Biden first Supreme Court pick
Construction for adult independent living facility proposed
Adult living community construction faces opposition
FBI officials say they are conducting an investigation after a Border Patrol agent was...
FBI investigating assault of Border Patrol agent