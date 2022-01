TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -FBI officials say they are conducting an investigation after a Border Patrol agent was assaulted on Wednesday, January 26th.

It happened near Naco, AZ.

KOLD is told this is an ongoing investigation and no other information can be released at this time, including the condition of the agent.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.