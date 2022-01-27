FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wind picking up to end the work week!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A wind advisory has been issued for Friday with winds sustained 20-30mph and gusts of 40-50 mph from the east. Dry weather with temperatures a few degrees within average continue through the weekend. Next week could be interesting as a system looks to move in and bring us our next slim chance of moisture. We’re watching it closely!

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with lows in the upper-30s.

FRIDAY: Wind advisory in place from 3AM-8PM with winds up to 45mph from the east. Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 60s.

SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 70s. Breezy.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 60s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 60s.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny with highs in the upper 60s. Breezy.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny and cooler with highs in the upper-50s.

THURSDAY: Sunny with highs in the low-60s.

