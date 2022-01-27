Advertise
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wind picking up to end the work week!

By Stephanie Waldref
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 7:15 AM MST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -Dry weather with temperatures a few degrees within average continue through the weekend. Periods of breezy winds can be expected with stronger winds possible Friday! Next week could be interesting as a system looks to move in and bring us our next slim chance of moisture. We’re watching it closely!

THURSDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 60s.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with lows in the mid 30s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 60s. Gusty winds.

SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 70s. Breezy.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 60s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 60s.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny with highs in the upper 60s. Breezy.

WEDNESDAY: 10% rain chance. Partly sunny with highs in the low 60s.

