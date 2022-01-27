Advertise
Illinois homicide suspect captured in Phoenix

David Arthur Cooper, who was wanted in an Illinois homicide case, was recently detained in Phoenix.(Arizona Department of Public Safety)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 3:16 PM MST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Arizona state troopers apprehended a man wanted in an Illinois homicide in Phoenix earlier this month.

According to a news release from the Arizona Department of Public Safety, the trooper stopped the driver of a white Jeep Compass near 29th Street and Van Buren in Phoenix for unsafe driving and an equipment violation.

Authorities say the man provided them with false identification and was detained before they discovered he was David Arthur Cooper, 32, who was the suspect of an outstanding $5 million homicide warrant out of Rockford, Ill.

Cooper was booked into the Maricopa County Jail pending extradition to Illinois.

