Pima Community College COVID-19 testing site to be closed Friday

(KEYC News Now)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 4:59 PM MST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The drive-through COVID-19 testing site at the Pima Community College West Campus will be closed Friday, Jan. 28, due to expected strong winds.

The testing vendor, eTrueNorth, will notify individuals and reschedule appointments.

The decision was made after a meeting with the National Weather Service, which is forecasting winds of 40 to 50 miles per hour during the day. Such gusts could affect the stability of equipment, potentially contaminate testing specimens due to dust particles and could spread viral particles during nasal swabbing.

The site is expected to re-open Saturday, Jan. 29. It runs on a Monday-Saturday schedule, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Multiple county-sponsored indoor testing locations remain open, including the Kino Event Center, which is open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m Mondays through Saturdays.

For a list of all COVID-19 testing locations and hours in Pima County, click here.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

