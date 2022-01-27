Pima County deputies arrest two in Maryland woman’s 2017 murder

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Pima County sheriff’s deputies on Wednesday, Jan. 26 apprehended a man and woman who had been wanted in connection with the murder of a woman in Maryland nearly five years ago.

According to a video released by deputies , Christina Gail Harnish and Williams Eugene Rice Jr. were caught at a homeless camp near the intersection of Orange Grove Road and San Joaquin Avenue.

Pima County deputies said the Anne Arundel County Police Department had gotten information that the two were in the area and reached out to them.

According to Authorities from Anne Arundel County , Megan Leah Tilman had been reported missing in November 2017.

Human remains were found in October of that year in Shady Side, Md. After authorities got DNA samples from Tilman’s family, they identified those remains as Tilman.

After years of following leads, conducting interviews and gathering evidence, authorities said, they determined Harnish and Rice were involved in Tilman’s death and issued warrants for their arrests on Jan. 19.

Both suspects have been booked into the Pima County Jail, and are awaiting extradition back to Maryland. Both face first-degree murder charges.

