Roger Road closed for power pole repair

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A portion of Roger Road is closed to allow crews from Tucson Electric Power to repair a damaged pole in the area. About 400 TEP customers are without electricity.

The repairs are happening on Roger Road between Stone and First avenues.

There is no word on what caused the damage to the pole.

No addition information was immediately available.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.