Stranger pays for foster parents’ 21-kid dinner bill

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - Three families with more than 20 kids went to dinner and were shocked to find that someone had already taken care of their large bill.

Haylee Robuck, Kayla Miller and Brittney Ward are all fosters parents with a combined total of 25 kids. They have been foster parents for about a year and took 21 of their kids to eat at Toot’s West, a restaurant in Murfreesboro, Tennesseee, according to WSMV.

Waiter Adrian Maddox was working at the restaurant over the weekend, and the group was his first large party after only two weeks on the job.

“The oldest kid was like 11 years old. So, in your mind, you think I have this mess to clean up,” Maddox said. “But it wasn’t like that.”

While the families were at the restaurant, a stranger at the bar overheard their story.

“She was just so overwhelmed and really moved that somebody actually stood up to take care of someone else’s responsibilities,” Maddox said.

So moved, the anonymous woman decided to pick up the tab and take care of their entire bill.

“It’s not often that that happens, let alone when you have a party so big and so obnoxious,” Robuck said. “We took up three tables, and two of the three tables had kids on kids all over it.”

While the generous woman hoped to remain anonymous, all three moms were happy to know a stranger could be so kind.

“They assumed that we were doing good, and they paid that forward. So, I am sure, at some point, we will do that to another family,” Miller said.

Their waiter is still shocked by the gesture.

“You know, a person taking the time out to do something like that just from the goodness of their heart, that’s amazing,” Maddox said.

