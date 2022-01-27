TPD looking for car involved in Jan. 14 hit-and-run

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are asking for help finding the car involved in a hit-and-run that left one person seriously injured earlier this month.

Authorities say the vehicle, a newer-model, gray Honda Civic hit a pedestrian on Jan. 14 in the area of East Golf Links Road and South Harrison Road before driving away.

The car should have damage to the passenger side.

Anyone with information is urged to call 88-CRIME or 911.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.