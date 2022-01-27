Advertise
KOLD Share The Joy
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Advertisement

TPD looking for car involved in Jan. 14 hit-and-run

(KCTV5 News)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 5:32 PM MST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are asking for help finding the car involved in a hit-and-run that left one person seriously injured earlier this month.

Authorities say the vehicle, a newer-model, gray Honda Civic hit a pedestrian on Jan. 14 in the area of East Golf Links Road and South Harrison Road before driving away.

The car should have damage to the passenger side.

Anyone with information is urged to call 88-CRIME or 911.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The booms have been described like an earthquake but don’t register as one on the seismometer...
More mysterious rumbles reported in Tucson area
Tucson police are investigating vandalism at Kellond Elementary School Tuesday, Jan. 25.
UPDATE: Arrests made in fire and vandalism at Tucson elementary school
Woman stabbed at Tucson apartment complex
The Arizona Department of Corrections said Michael Walton was found dead in his cell in Tucson...
Inmate dead of apparent suicide at Tucson prison
City threatens to quit RTA leaving its future in doubt

Latest News

FACT FINDER: Stealth omicron may not be so stealthy after all
Construction for adult independent living facility proposed
Adult living community construction faces opposition
FBI officials say they are conducting an investigation after a Border Patrol agent was...
FBI investigating assault of Border Patrol agent
FILE - Gov. Ned Lamont, left, talks with Jeanne Peters, 95, during a visit to The Reservoir...
Vaccine mandate to kick in for first wave of health workers