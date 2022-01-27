Troopers stop wrong-way driver on I-10

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Troopers with the Arizona Department of Public Safety stopped a wrong-way driver on I-10 Thursday, Jan. 27, on Tucson’s northwest side.

According to DPS, the vehicle had been traveling east in the westbound lanes of I-10 near Marana. Troopers were able to stop the vehicle in the frontage road at Twin Peaks Road.

The driver apparently has dementia.

No other vehicle was hit.

No additional information was immediately available.

