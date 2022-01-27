Advertise
Troopers stop wrong-way driver on I-10

Arizona troopers stop a wrong-way driver on the I-10 frontage road at Twin Peaks Road on...
Arizona troopers stop a wrong-way driver on the I-10 frontage road at Twin Peaks Road on Thursday, Jan. 27.(KOLD News 13)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 12:42 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Troopers with the Arizona Department of Public Safety stopped a wrong-way driver on I-10 Thursday, Jan. 27, on Tucson’s northwest side.

According to DPS, the vehicle had been traveling east in the westbound lanes of I-10 near Marana. Troopers were able to stop the vehicle in the frontage road at Twin Peaks Road.

The driver apparently has dementia.

No other vehicle was hit.

No additional information was immediately available.

