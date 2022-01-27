Tucson police seeking theft suspects

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Detectives from Tucson’s south side are hoping to identify two people involved in the theft more than $2,000 in merchandise from a drug store last month.

Authorities say the two stole thousands of dollars worth of perfume and cologne from the Walgreens in the 1500 block of West Irvington Road.

Anyone who has information on the thefts can anonymously contact authorities at 88-CRIME.

