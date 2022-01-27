Advertise
Tucson police seeking theft suspects

Police are trying to identify two people they believe are involved in the theft of thousands of...
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 3:01 PM MST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Detectives from Tucson’s south side are hoping to identify two people involved in the theft more than $2,000 in merchandise from a drug store last month.

Authorities say the two stole thousands of dollars worth of perfume and cologne from the Walgreens in the 1500 block of West Irvington Road.

Anyone who has information on the thefts can anonymously contact authorities at 88-CRIME.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

