University of Arizona taking part in initiative to promote longer, happier lives

By Carsyn Currier
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 6:19 AM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The University of Arizona is taking the lead on an initiative researchers say could change the way we think about the aging brain.

The initiative, Innovations in Healthy Aging, is a collaboration across campus to enhance the lives of older adults through integration, partnerships, research and education. Kathleen Insel, PhD, RN, a professor at the University of Arizona College of Nursing, said they’re finding aging isn’t a period of decline but instead a positive experience.

“There’s evidence that people are living longer and often with very rich lives in addition,” Insel said. “Our model of older adults, aging back in the 1950s and 1960s, might’ve been quite negative, a period of decline. We’re not seeing that now, we’re seeing people live longer healthier lives.”

According to U.S. census data, there’s a prediction by 2034 that Americans 65 and older will outnumber Americans under 18 for the first time ever. Insel said research shows people are living longer because of lifestyle changes, such as a healthy diet and exercise, but also because they have a purpose in society, partake in social interaction and take part in their community.

“I think being a vibrant part of your community is essential, and one thing I might say about aging is that it’s liberating. There’s a liberation that comes with being older,” Insel said. “There isn’t these hurdles you have to climb. You’ve already done it. It’s time to live your life.”

Over the past decade, the number of older adults in the U.S. grew by a third, to more than 54 million. Arizona saw a 52% increase in the older adult population.

The pandemic created a lot of isolation and loneliness, especially for older adults.

Approximately 24% of people 65 and older report being socially isolated, with 43% of adults over the age of 60 reporting feeling lonely, according to a 2020 study by the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine.

Insel said that’s one of the worst things for our health.

“How do we connect with the community, and what about people who don’t have access to those connections digitally,” Insel said. “I think social isolation is one of our biggest concerns because it has such a huge impact on health.”

Through this initiative, older adults will be invited to participate in a variety of events that promote healthy aging. Some activities, such as poetry circles and classes that promote physical movement and music are already happening at the university.

“People talk about doing crossword puzzles and things like that, and I think that’s nice,” Insel said. “I do something that is relaxing also, but that’s not very stimulating. Those things that stimulate you, get your brain functioning critically, being a vibrant part of your community is essential.”

Currently, three University of Arizona research teams are using healthy aging seed grants to initiate studies. Those studies: examining phishing scams on seniors, how stress affects the brain and the potential to regulate diabetes using a hormone receptor. The three research projects are expected to conclude by June 2022.

