Agreement reached in RTA dispute

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Regional Transportation Authority board has changed course on its plans to tackle the remaining road projects across Tucson.

KOLD has been following a brewing battle between the RTA and the City of Tucson with the future of several transportation projects at stake.

The RTA board, including Tucson mayor Regina Romero, came to a workable agreement with a unanimous vote to move forward.

The mayor and council has been threatening to leave the RTA’s nine-member body unless its demands are met.

A decision to walk away could put dozens of projects still planned in the RTA’s final few years at risk.

For example, Grant Road is about two thirds done, but to finish it the city needs to pick up a $57 million funding gap.

Romero told the board today the city wants a firm commitment to address higher project costs due to inflation.

And they want a voting structure that gives the city more say in project costs and scheduling.

The board voted to meet those two demands.

“I think we’ve made incredible steps today. And I’m really happy that we’ve been able to move from this impasse with the promise of actually getting to work on real issues that we have to focus on for the benefit of all of us,” Romero said.

The board also voted to provide direction to the citizen advisory committee to periodically review the remaining projects.

